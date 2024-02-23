Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2024: Sea creature gives some love on TikToker's swim!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's diving adventure went more swimmingly than she'd hoped when an animal joined in!

What a beautiful turn for this deep dive!

In this viral clip, a TikToker named Kendra was snorkeling in the ocean when a ginormous manatee swims up and hugs her leg.

"The fact that manatees just want love and we can’t love them for their own sake is the greatest tragedy," one viewer commented.

Check out the sea cow love below:

