Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a girl's epic fail moment when her pants lead her to fall down the exit stairs of an airplane.

Viral Video of the Day

These pants were not suited for traveling!

In the viral clip, which garnered over 16 million views, a woman's shoe got snagged on her flowy pants while trying to leave the plane – causing her to trip down a few steps.

"The fact that the pants did you dirty, not once, but twice – seems personal," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Who else thinks she'll trash the pants?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the moment a girl fell down the stairs while exiting a plane!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the moment a girl fell down the stairs while exiting a plane!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lanzaroteee
More on Viral Video of the Day: