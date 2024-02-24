Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a girl's epic fail moment when her pants lead her to fall down the exit stairs of an airplane.
Viral Video of the Day
These pants were not suited for traveling!
In the viral clip, which garnered over 16 million views, a woman's shoe got snagged on her flowy pants while trying to leave the plane – causing her to trip down a few steps.
"The fact that the pants did you dirty, not once, but twice – seems personal," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Who else thinks she'll trash the pants?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lanzaroteee