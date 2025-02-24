Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2025: Girl mistakes long-distance boyfriend for burglar!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's casual return to her apartment turns into a scream fest when she spots her long-distance boyfriend waiting with flowers.

In the clip, Lena Huynh walks into her apartment, only to let out a blood-curdling shriek when she spots a guy standing in the middle of her room.

Viewers then see her genuine shock morph into laughter when she realizes it's not an intruder – it's her boyfriend!

"where did you get these survival instincts from," one viewer jokingly asked.

Check it out: