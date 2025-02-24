Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2025: Girl mistakes long-distance boyfriend for burglar!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's casual return to her apartment turns into a scream fest when she spots her long-distance boyfriend waiting with flowers.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Lena Huynh walks into her apartment, only to let out a blood-curdling shriek when she spots a guy standing in the middle of her room.

Viewers then see her genuine shock morph into laughter when she realizes it's not an intruder – it's her boyfriend!

"where did you get these survival instincts from," one viewer jokingly asked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who nearly jumped out of her skin when her long-distance boyfriend pulls off a surprise in her apartment.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who nearly jumped out of her skin when her long-distance boyfriend pulls off a surprise in her apartment.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lenahuynhx
Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2025: Baby says "no way" to peaches with hilarious reaction Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2025: Baby says "no way" to peaches with hilarious reaction
Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2025: Dog's unusual burp gets TikTok giggling! Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2025: Dog's unusual burp gets TikTok giggling!
Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision! Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision!
Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2025: Baby's belly laugh over dog in toy oven goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2025: Baby's belly laugh over dog in toy oven goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking! Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking!
Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2025: Wild baby monitor surprise interrupts TikTok review! Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2025: Wild baby monitor surprise interrupts TikTok review!
Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever! Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever!
Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2025: Viral hair salon prank has viewers laughing out loud! Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2025: Viral hair salon prank has viewers laughing out loud!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lenahuynhx

More on Viral Video of the Day: