Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2025: Girl mistakes long-distance boyfriend for burglar!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's casual return to her apartment turns into a scream fest when she spots her long-distance boyfriend waiting with flowers.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lena Huynh walks into her apartment, only to let out a blood-curdling shriek when she spots a guy standing in the middle of her room.
Viewers then see her genuine shock morph into laughter when she realizes it's not an intruder – it's her boyfriend!
"where did you get these survival instincts from," one viewer jokingly asked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2025: Woman catches dog copying her gym routine with precision!
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2025: Florida woman gets adorable manatee hug while kayaking!
Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2025: Kind fruit stand owner creates cutest toddler photoshoot ever!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lenahuynhx