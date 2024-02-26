Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2024: Toddler channels inner Freddie Mercury for epic "lullaby!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy sings a "lullaby" that millions of viewers can't get enough of!
Viral Video of the Day
What a rockstar dad!
The clip shows the eager little boy as he stands tall on the stage and begins his epic performance of an iconic Queen hit.
"The only 'lullaby' my husband knows how to sing is Bohemian Rhapsody," the video's caption reads.
One viewer commented, "This might be Freddie Mercury."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lojo627