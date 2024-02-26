Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2024: Toddler channels inner Freddie Mercury for epic "lullaby!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy sings a "lullaby" that millions of viewers can't get enough of!

Viral Video of the Day

What a rockstar dad!

The clip shows the eager little boy as he stands tall on the stage and begins his epic performance of an iconic Queen hit.

"The only 'lullaby' my husband knows how to sing is Bohemian Rhapsody," the video's caption reads.

One viewer commented, "This might be Freddie Mercury."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who heard a different version of a lullaby growing up.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who heard a different version of a lullaby growing up.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lojo627
Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2024: Cat freaks out owner with a stringy new snack idea! Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2024: Cat freaks out owner with a stringy new snack idea!
Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane! Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane!
Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2024: Sea creature gives some love on TikToker's swim! Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2024: Sea creature gives some love on TikToker's swim!
Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2024: Daughter freaks mom out in hospital surprise Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2024: Daughter freaks mom out in hospital surprise
Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2024: Toddler's Disney scream makes TikTok magic Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2024: Toddler's Disney scream makes TikTok magic
Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2024: TikTok toddler whips out hilarious new language Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2024: TikTok toddler whips out hilarious new language
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2024: Girl on TikTok has meltdown after ring gets stuck on finger! Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2024: Girl on TikTok has meltdown after ring gets stuck on finger!
Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lojo627

More on Viral Video of the Day: