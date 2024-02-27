Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2024: Toddler takes farm animals on adorable train ride!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young animal lover on TikTok takes his farm friends for a fun train ride!
Viral Video of the Day
This little farmer is an animal whisperer!
In the clip, the boy kisses each animal on the head before venturing off on the ride.
"The fact that none of the animals jump out shows how much they enjoy the ride," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paidobebecampeiro