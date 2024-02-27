Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2024: Toddler takes farm animals on adorable train ride!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young animal lover on TikTok takes his farm friends for a fun train ride!

Viral Video of the Day

This little farmer is an animal whisperer!

In the clip, the boy kisses each animal on the head before venturing off on the ride.

"The fact that none of the animals jump out shows how much they enjoy the ride," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a farm friendship unlike no other. Watch as a little boy takes a bunch of his animal pals on a fun ride!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paidobebecampeiro

