Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2025: Baby reacts to German shepherd's zoomies
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable baby just can't stop giggling at the family dogs' extreme case of the morning zoomies!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Megan Coyle's baby sits on the floor, enthralled by the family's German shepherd's hilarious antics.
The dog even repeatedly pauses his wild sprints to shower the baby affection.
"the kisses were fueling the zoomies," one viewer wrote.
Another commented, "German shepherds are the best."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megcoylex