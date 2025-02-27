Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2025: Baby reacts to German shepherd's zoomies

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable baby just can't stop giggling at the family dogs' extreme case of the morning zoomies!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Megan Coyle's baby sits on the floor, enthralled by the family's German shepherd's hilarious antics.

The dog even repeatedly pauses his wild sprints to shower the baby affection.

"the kisses were fueling the zoomies," one viewer wrote.

Another commented, "German shepherds are the best."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who caught her baby laughing uncontrollably at their crazy dog!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who caught her baby laughing uncontrollably at their crazy dog!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megcoylex
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megcoylex

