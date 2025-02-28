Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2025: Guilty pup's face says it all after messy mishap!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman confronted her troublemaker dog after he left an unwelcome surprise on her living room floor.

Caught red-pawed!

In the clip, mom marches up to her guilty-as-charged pup asking why he did it.

And the dog? He's serving absolute face – ears down, eyes wide open, and a look so regretful you'd think he's about to start apologizing himself.

One viewer hilariously commented, "I’m his lawyer. He didn’t do it."

Check it out: