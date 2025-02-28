Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2025: Guilty pup's face says it all after messy mishap!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman confronted her troublemaker dog after he left an unwelcome surprise on her living room floor.

Viral Video of the Day

Caught red-pawed!

In the clip, mom marches up to her guilty-as-charged pup asking why he did it.

And the dog? He's serving absolute face – ears down, eyes wide open, and a look so regretful you'd think he's about to start apologizing himself.

One viewer hilariously commented, "I’m his lawyer. He didn’t do it."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who was caught committing some stinky acts by his human mama in their home!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who was caught committing some stinky acts by his human mama in their home!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@eve_gemini05
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@eve_gemini05

