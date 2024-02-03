Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy amusingly steps in to answer a question after having a different opinion than his sister.

Viral Video of the Day

Siblings are just the best - and always willing to one-up each other!

In the hilarious TikTok clip, a mom asks a little girl what the "t" in her middle name means.

"Well, Jesus died on the cross," she answers her mom. Her brother then interjects in the funniest way possible.

"This would've done NUMBERS on Vine," one viewer responded.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy's hilarious answer to a question asked to his younger sister about a letter in her name.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy's hilarious answer to a question asked to his younger sister about a letter in her name.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kecarter0817
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine! Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine!
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing! Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2024: Kid has mixed reaction to getting whacked by swing!
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2024: This baby can't stop smiling – even during an X-ray! Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2024: This baby can't stop smiling – even during an X-ray!
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants! Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants!
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2024: Oops! Little boy confuses VR with reality Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2024: Oops! Little boy confuses VR with reality
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2024: Basketball hoop crashes girl's jump rope fun! Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2024: Basketball hoop crashes girl's jump rope fun!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2024: DIY ski mask is no match for sock-stealing pup! Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2024: DIY ski mask is no match for sock-stealing pup!
Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2024: Man's cackle turns quiet restaurant to hysterical chaos! Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2024: Man's cackle turns quiet restaurant to hysterical chaos!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kecarter0817

More on Viral Video of the Day: