Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2024: Hilarious brother-sister exchange goes viral on TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy amusingly steps in to answer a question after having a different opinion than his sister.
Viral Video of the Day
Siblings are just the best - and always willing to one-up each other!
In the hilarious TikTok clip, a mom asks a little girl what the "t" in her middle name means.
"Well, Jesus died on the cross," she answers her mom. Her brother then interjects in the funniest way possible.
"This would've done NUMBERS on Vine," one viewer responded.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2024: "Security guard" crashes University of Tennessee dance routine!
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kecarter0817