Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wild fox turned a random girl's driveway into a hilarious moment when it decided to take a tinkle - right on her drink!

Viral Video of the Day

TikToker Maurina Weeks' video captures the moment a fox marks its territory on a bottle of hard seltzer placed on the groud.

Just as the fox finishes its business, Weeks steps outside, sees what happened, and exclaims, "He just peed on my White Claw!" while jumping up and down in disbelief.

"Yea this is a unique experience," one viewer wrote.

Another viewer commented, "No girl he peed in your white claw. That was personal."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok who had a stroke of bad luck when a wild animal took a tinkle on her drink!
