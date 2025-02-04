Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a wild fox turned a random girl's driveway into a hilarious moment when it decided to take a tinkle - right on her drink!

TikToker Maurina Weeks' video captures the moment a fox marks its territory on a bottle of hard seltzer placed on the groud.

Just as the fox finishes its business, Weeks steps outside, sees what happened, and exclaims, "He just peed on my White Claw!" while jumping up and down in disbelief.

"Yea this is a unique experience," one viewer wrote.

Another viewer commented, "No girl he peed in your white claw. That was personal."

Check it out: