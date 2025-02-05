Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a first-time skier's trip down the slopes takes a turn for the worse.

Viral Video of the Day

The clip, a woman slowly but steadily glides down a snowy slope.

But as she picks up speed, it becomes obvious that she has no idea how to stop – other than slamming into a group of unsuspecting people.

"Camera man said nahhh ima let this one rock," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a first-time skier's epic fail on the slopes!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a first-time skier's epic fail on the slopes!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jdnxyz
Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw Viral Video of the Day for February 4, 2025: Fox hilariously takes a whizz on girl's White Claw
Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard! Viral Video of the Day for February 3, 2025: Little dogs wander into unsuspecting couple's yard!
Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom! Viral Video of the Day for February 2, 2025: Pet bunny throws epic temper tantrum in bathroom!
Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for February 1, 2025: Toddler's hysterical laughter over dog's towel trick goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2025: Long-distance dog BFFs have adorable FaceTime reunion! Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2025: Long-distance dog BFFs have adorable FaceTime reunion!
Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2025: Toddler's stinky sneak attack gets TikTok laughing! Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2025: Toddler's stinky sneak attack gets TikTok laughing!
Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jdnxyz

More on Viral Video of the Day: