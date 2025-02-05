Viral Video of the Day for February 5, 2025: First-time skier takes scenic route directly into crowd!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a first-time skier's trip down the slopes takes a turn for the worse.
Viral Video of the Day
The clip, a woman slowly but steadily glides down a snowy slope.
But as she picks up speed, it becomes obvious that she has no idea how to stop – other than slamming into a group of unsuspecting people.
"Camera man said nahhh ima let this one rock," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jdnxyz