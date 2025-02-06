Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman scares the daylights out of her husband with a hilarious balloon prank!

In the clip, Katie places a giant Elmo balloon in front of the door and hides until her husband arrives.

The plan works perfect as Katie's hubby gets a proper fright – and we hear all about it!

"the way it stood there so patiently," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who scared her husband with a human-sized balloon!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@catcher0994
