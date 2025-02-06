Viral Video of the Day for February 6, 2025: Wife gets husband with hilarious balloon scare prank
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman scares the daylights out of her husband with a hilarious balloon prank!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Katie places a giant Elmo balloon in front of the door and hides until her husband arrives.
The plan works perfect as Katie's hubby gets a proper fright – and we hear all about it!
"the way it stood there so patiently," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@catcher0994