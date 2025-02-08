Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother and daughter were headed back to their cruise ship when they saw an incredible animal swimming right beside them!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jordanne White and her daughter dash back to their ship, eager not to be left behind.
But just as they look to the edge of the dock, a breathtaking spotted eagle ray bursts from the water!
"stingray was like WAIT LOOK WHAT I CAN DO," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jordygirl9092