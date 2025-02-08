Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2025: Mom and daughter spot incredible sea creature on way to cruise ship!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother and daughter were headed back to their cruise ship when they saw an incredible animal swimming right beside them!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Jordanne White and her daughter dash back to their ship, eager not to be left behind.

But just as they look to the edge of the dock, a breathtaking spotted eagle ray bursts from the water!

"stingray was like WAIT LOOK WHAT I CAN DO," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and daughter who spotted an incredible sea creature while running back to their cruise ship!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jordygirl9092
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jordygirl9092

