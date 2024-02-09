Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2024: Girl drops it low with zero fears in front of huge city crowd!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a brave girl gets in front of a huge crowd of people to join in on a dance party.

Now THIS is what life is all about!

The clip shows the girl, named Malena, joining the lone dancing busker in the middle of a crowded city square.



"This makes me so happy but I would be too scared to join in," one viewer wrote.

Would you join in?

Check it out: