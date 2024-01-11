Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2024: Dog sneakily steals and shreds scooter on his own!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog on TikTok is caught red-pawed by his owner multiple times riding a blue scooter – did we mention he was doing it by himself?

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok users @themofamily posted a video that has over 600,000 viewers in shock.

The clip catches the pup hilariously zooming on a kids Paw Patrol-themed scooter throughout the house.

"It being a paw patrol scooter makes it so funny lol," one viewer commented.

However, one viewer had a differing opinion, writing, "i would love this until nighttime like imagine him just rolling past your room & you see his shadow or something."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a pup that's got a serious need for speed! Watch as his owner catches him zooming on a scooter around their house.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@themofamily
