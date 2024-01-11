Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2024: Dog sneakily steals and shreds scooter on his own!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog on TikTok is caught red-pawed by his owner multiple times riding a blue scooter – did we mention he was doing it by himself?

TikTok users @themofamily posted a video that has over 600,000 viewers in shock.

The clip catches the pup hilariously zooming on a kids Paw Patrol-themed scooter throughout the house.

"It being a paw patrol scooter makes it so funny lol," one viewer commented.



However, one viewer had a differing opinion, writing, "i would love this until nighttime like imagine him just rolling past your room & you see his shadow or something."



Check it out: