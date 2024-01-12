Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2024: TikToker perfectly (and awkwardly) mimics dog caught on film!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man hilariously recreates what dogs look like when someone whips out their iPhone to take a candid clip.

Viral Video of the Day

It's the dead-pan eyes for us.

In the clip, posted by user @jackandjordan.mp4, the man, who's currently pretending to be a dog, sits on a couch and gazes out the window with a blank and awkward stare while the cameraman films him.

"dogs are the masters of the side eye," one viewer wrote.

How spot-on is his impression?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a man with the perfect recreation of what dogs look like when being filmed!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a man with the perfect recreation of what dogs look like when being filmed!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jackandjordan.mp4
Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2024: Dog sneakily steals and shreds scooter on his own! Viral Video of the Day for January 11, 2024: Dog sneakily steals and shreds scooter on his own!
Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2024: TikToker hit by car while bopping to Taylor Swift! Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2024: TikToker hit by car while bopping to Taylor Swift!
Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2024: Giggly girl has epic biking fail Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2024: Giggly girl has epic biking fail
Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2024: Boy risks second-degree burns for Chuck E. Cheese pizza! Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2024: Boy risks second-degree burns for Chuck E. Cheese pizza!
Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents
Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jackandjordan.mp4

More on Viral Video of the Day: