Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2024: TikToker perfectly (and awkwardly) mimics dog caught on film!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man hilariously recreates what dogs look like when someone whips out their iPhone to take a candid clip.
Viral Video of the Day
It's the dead-pan eyes for us.
In the clip, posted by user @jackandjordan.mp4, the man, who's currently pretending to be a dog, sits on a couch and gazes out the window with a blank and awkward stare while the cameraman films him.
"dogs are the masters of the side eye," one viewer wrote.
How spot-on is his impression?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jackandjordan.mp4