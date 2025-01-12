Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2025: Baby's "lethal" eye roll steals the show in hilarious TikTok clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby's reaction to a kiss on the cheek by her mama sent viewers over the edge.

In the clip, Sophie, the mother, leans in to give her daughter, Penelopë, a loving kiss.

But instead of responding with delight, the baby rolls her eyes dramatically, leaving her mother speechless and viewers in shock.

"That eye roll was lethal," one viewer wrote.

Another hilariously said, "Not once but TWICE."

Check it out: