Viral Video of the Day for January 12, 2025: Baby's "lethal" eye roll steals the show in hilarious TikTok clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby's reaction to a kiss on the cheek by her mama sent viewers over the edge.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sophie, the mother, leans in to give her daughter, Penelopë, a loving kiss.

But instead of responding with delight, the baby rolls her eyes dramatically, leaving her mother speechless and viewers in shock.

"That eye roll was lethal," one viewer wrote.

Another hilariously said, "Not once but TWICE."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who gave a jaw-dropping reaction to a cheek kiss from her mama.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@xsophiegibbx
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@xsophiegibbx

