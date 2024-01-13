Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2024: Fake pregnancy prank ends up an epic fail!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman tries to trick her brother into thinking she was two months pregnant, which ends up being an epic failure.
Viral Video of the Day
Siblings can always see straight through you!
In the video, filmed by TikTok account @madelineandstephen, Madeline prepares for the prank by placing a fake pregnancy belly on her stomach and throwing a sweatshirt on top.
"My brothers would not even notice haha," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madelineandstephen