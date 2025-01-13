Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2025: Guy pranks brother with oversized boarding pass at airport
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a guy on had TikTok laughing out loud with a perfectly executed airport prank.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Fabio Saccenti is preparing to board his flight, so his brother hands him his boarding pass at the last minute – but it isn't a normal ticket.
Instead, it was hilariously oversized, forcing him to unfold it multiple times in front of other passengers and airline staff.
"The way he kept unfolding it endlessly," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sacceh