Viral Video of the Day for January 13, 2025: Guy pranks brother with oversized boarding pass at airport

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a guy on had TikTok laughing out loud with a perfectly executed airport prank.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Fabio Saccenti is preparing to board his flight, so his brother hands him his boarding pass at the last minute – but it isn't a normal ticket.

Instead, it was hilariously oversized, forcing him to unfold it multiple times in front of other passengers and airline staff.

"The way he kept unfolding it endlessly," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy who hilariously pranked his brother at the airport.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy who hilariously pranked his brother at the airport.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sacceh
