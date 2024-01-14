Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2024: Singing little girl might just be the next Regina George!
In today's hilarious Viral Video of the Day, a little girl entertains thousands of viewers with her hilarious and sassy rendition of a song from the movie Mean Girls.
Viral Video of the Day
Watch out, world, we've got ourselves a new Regina George in the making!
In the clip, posted by TikTok user @tay05780, the young girl belts out singer Reneé Rapp's version of World Burn from the movie musical.
"i'm telling my kids this was reneé rapp," one viewer commented.
Another hysterically wrote, "the moment i get the apartment to myself."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tay05780