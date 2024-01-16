Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2024: Girl on tiny ferris wheel giggles before it breaks!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a teenage girl on TikTok is caught on a ride meant for children. Can you guess what happens next?
Viral Video of the Day
So maybe that's why Chuck E. Cheese removed that ride...
In the hilarious clip, taken by user @stephanieyo, the kid's clock ride starts moving up slowly with the girl strapped in the seat.
Things slowly take a turn when the clock arms malfunction.
"HELP IT WAS SO LOUD," one viewer chuckled.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stephanieyo