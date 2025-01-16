Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman on TikTok threw a funeral for her amputated arm after receiving the incredible news of being cancer-free.

In the clip, the woman begins walking toward a small bed, where her amputated arm is laid to rest.

When she approaches and catches sight of it, she is instantly in shock and turns around to see her family's reaction.

"excellent use of free will," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "Gotta hand it to you, this was a very unique way to handle this."

Check it out: