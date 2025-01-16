Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok threw a funeral for her amputated arm after receiving the incredible news of being cancer-free.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman begins walking toward a small bed, where her amputated arm is laid to rest.

When she approaches and catches sight of it, she is instantly in shock and turns around to see her family's reaction.

"excellent use of free will," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "Gotta hand it to you, this was a very unique way to handle this."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who threw a funeral for her amputated arm after being declared cancer-free!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who threw a funeral for her amputated arm after being declared cancer-free!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@semibionicbarbie

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@semibionicbarbie

More on Viral Video of the Day: