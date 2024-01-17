Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2024: Neighborhood battered by huge hailstorm!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker was able to record a clip while massive hailstones pummeled their quiet residential neighborhood.
Viral Video of the Day
What in the hail?
The video by user @michelletattooempress88 shows huge hailstones, some as big as golf balls, raining down on yards, cars, and homes on the street.
"wow...that's some dangerous hail," one viewer wrote. Another commented, "Forget sweater weather, this is helmet weather."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@michelletattooempress88