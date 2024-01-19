Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2024: Dad's ice prank on daughter goes badly!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad pranks his daughter into thinking she would have to collect all of the ice herself at a vending machine. Her reaction? Not good...
He may have found it funny, but she certainly did not!
The clip shows TikToker @rowdyblackwell's daughter holding an empty bag under the machine, fearfully waiting for the ice to drop out.
"She was so stressed out lmaoooo," one viewer wrote.
Another hilariously said, "I would’ve fell for it too ngl."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rowdyblackwell