Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2025: Dad and daughter have adorable giggling sesh!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a father and his infant daughter had a hilarious moment during playtime, causing both of them to belly laugh non-stop!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the toddler climbs on her indoor wooden jungle gym but accidentally loses her footing.
When her dad goes to help, she can't hold back her laughter, which causes him to chuckle, too!
"What treasure this video is," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2024: Girl accidentally frightens elderly neighbor with angelic sounds
Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2024: Christmas carols take hilarious turn with nasty tumble
Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2024: Girl eats Gingerbread man while staring down performer at Disneyland
Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2024: Young street performer surprised with dream Christmas gift!
Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2024: Boy hypes up brother's new Christmas iPhone before realizing he got one, too!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@klynneyager