Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman and her fiancé had a wedding that they'll never forget, thanks to a guest who might've had too much dairy!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sarah Anne was stating her marriage vows when suddenly, she heard a fart from across the room that stopped everyone in their tracks.
"Until death do us fart," one viewer hilariously quipped.
Another wrote, "they [were] contesting the wedding."
Check it out:
