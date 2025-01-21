Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman and her fiancé had a wedding that they'll never forget, thanks to a guest who might've had too much dairy!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sarah Anne was stating her marriage vows when suddenly, she heard a fart from across the room that stopped everyone in their tracks.

"Until death do us fart," one viewer hilariously quipped.

Another wrote, "they [were] contesting the wedding."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a marriage ceremony that was interrupted by a hilariously-timed fart.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a marriage ceremony that was interrupted by a hilariously-timed fart.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ohheyitssarahann
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ohheyitssarahann

