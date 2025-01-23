Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shared her new farm addition: a wandering baby goat aptly named Appletini!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Melena Jane shares her new "tripping hazard" with viewers, showing her new little goat jumping in front of every step she takes.
"not to be dramatic but I would die for appletini," one viewer casually wrote.
Another said, "Appletini would cure my depression."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@malenajanee