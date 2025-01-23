Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shared her new farm addition: a wandering baby goat aptly named Appletini!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Melena Jane shares her new "tripping hazard" with viewers, showing her new little goat jumping in front of every step she takes.

"not to be dramatic but I would die for appletini," one viewer casually wrote.

Another said, "Appletini would cure my depression."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who showed off her new addition to the farm, which just so happens to be a "tripping hazard."
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who showed off her new addition to the farm, which just so happens to be a "tripping hazard."  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@malenajanee
Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart! Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul! Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul!
Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song! Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song!
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis! Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis!
Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun! Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun!
Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2025: Roommate prank goes hilariously wrong in NYC Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2025: Roommate prank goes hilariously wrong in NYC

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@malenajanee

More on Viral Video of the Day: