Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2024: Groom-to-be's romantic proposal plan takes a painful turn!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wedding proposal goes awry as a man crushes his finger in a slamming car door.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, taken by the man's partner @angelgaylexo, she heads over to an ambulance while he waits patiently on a stretcher.
Even though it didn't go as planned, the end of the video will melt your heart!
"i know he probably felt like it was all ruined but it was great," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelgaylexo