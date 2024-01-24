Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2024: Groom-to-be's romantic proposal plan takes a painful turn!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wedding proposal goes awry as a man crushes his finger in a slamming car door.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, taken by the man's partner @angelgaylexo, she heads over to an ambulance while he waits patiently on a stretcher.

Even though it didn't go as planned, the end of the video will melt your heart!

"i know he probably felt like it was all ruined but it was great," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a groom who accidentally broke his finger while prepping for a romantic proposal!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a groom who accidentally broke his finger while prepping for a romantic proposal!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelgaylexo
Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2024: Pianist's improv version of Interstellar blows minds on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2024: Pianist's improv version of Interstellar blows minds on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2024: Behemoth lemon baffles woman on TikTok! What's inside? Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2024: Behemoth lemon baffles woman on TikTok! What's inside?
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2024: Influencer takes extreme measures to match hair with dress Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2024: Influencer takes extreme measures to match hair with dress
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup
Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2024: Dad's ice prank on daughter goes badly! Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2024: Dad's ice prank on daughter goes badly!
Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2024: Girl on TikTok shoves entire loaf of bread in mouth! Viral Video of the Day for January 18, 2024: Girl on TikTok shoves entire loaf of bread in mouth!
Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2024: Neighborhood battered by huge hailstorm! Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2024: Neighborhood battered by huge hailstorm!
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2024: Girl on tiny ferris wheel giggles before it breaks! Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2024: Girl on tiny ferris wheel giggles before it breaks!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelgaylexo

More on Viral Video of the Day: