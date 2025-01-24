Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow!
Remsen, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat was determined to explore outside, even though their yard was covered in feet of thick snow!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Michele Wilson's pet kitty stands by the door, seemingly wanting to go outside.
When she opens it, he carefully walks outside and is in shock when he feels the snow on his little paws! Then, he immediately starts digging a tunnel.
"So determined to prove you wrong," one viewer commented.
Another said, "Those little paw prints."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mawilson2020