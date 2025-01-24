Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Remsen, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat was determined to explore outside, even though their yard was covered in feet of thick snow!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Michele Wilson's pet kitty stands by the door, seemingly wanting to go outside.

When she opens it, he carefully walks outside and is in shock when he feels the snow on his little paws! Then, he immediately starts digging a tunnel.

"So determined to prove you wrong," one viewer commented.

Another said, "Those little paw prints."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat who saw snow outside and wanted to play!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat who saw snow outside and wanted to play!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mawilson2020
Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm! Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm!
Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart! Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul! Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul!
Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song! Viral Video of the Day for January 17, 2025: Toddler has epic reaction to Rosé's APT. song!
Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis! Viral Video of the Day for January 16, 2025: Woman hosts funeral for amputated arm after cancer-free diagnosis!
Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun! Viral Video of the Day for January 15, 2025: Mini Wicked fan treats TikTok to adorable karaoke fun!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mawilson2020

More on Viral Video of the Day: