Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2026: This cat is giving kisses back, and the internet is losing it!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pet owner's sweet moment with her Siberian kitten took an unexpected turn when the tiny cat began giving kisses back.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Rach repeatedly kisses her adorable kitten, showering the tiny cat with affection as it sits calmly in her arms.

To viewers' surprise, the kitten responds by planting kisses on her right back.

"I AM JEALOUS MINE DOESNT KISS BACK," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This women kissed her kitten nonstop, and viewers were not ready for what happened next!
This women kissed her kitten nonstop, and viewers were not ready for what happened next!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@catladyrach
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@catladyrach

