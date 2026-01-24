Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2026: This cat is giving kisses back, and the internet is losing it!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pet owner's sweet moment with her Siberian kitten took an unexpected turn when the tiny cat began giving kisses back.
In the clip, Rach repeatedly kisses her adorable kitten, showering the tiny cat with affection as it sits calmly in her arms.
To viewers' surprise, the kitten responds by planting kisses on her right back.
"I AM JEALOUS MINE DOESNT KISS BACK," one viewer commented.
