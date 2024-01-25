Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2024: Big snow puppy stops by man's cabin for fresh fruit!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man encounters an adorable moose right outside his back door! He then gives the snow puppy a yummy snack.
Viral Video of the Day
An apple a day keeps the mooses coming back for more!
In the viral clip, taken by user @alaskansalmoncompany, a beautiful brown moose walks right up to the man's back door and is handed half an apple.
"He'll be back every day now," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alaskansalmoncompany