Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2024: Big snow puppy stops by man's cabin for fresh fruit!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man encounters an adorable moose right outside his back door! He then gives the snow puppy a yummy snack.

An apple a day keeps the mooses coming back for more!

In the viral clip, taken by user @alaskansalmoncompany, a beautiful brown moose walks right up to the man's back door and is handed half an apple.

"He'll be back every day now," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out: