Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2024: Man's cackle turns quiet restaurant to hysterical chaos!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's laughter causes a bunch of people to drop their forks and knives and check out what's going on.
Viral Video of the Day
We all have that one friend with that laugh.
In the clip, the man is sitting down when he hears a strange ear-piercing noise, which immediately (and randomly) sends him into a frenzy of laughter.
"HIS FACE GETTING PROGRESSIVELY REDDER," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@duracellplus153