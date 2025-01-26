Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable moment between a baby and a dog has captured millions of hearts online.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a woman's baby lets out a single sneeze, which causes their dog to respond with a series of rapid-fire sneezes immediately!

"The white dog was like dude chill," one viewer wrote.

Another commented, "Allergic to the same thing!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog and baby duo who couldn't stop sneezing at the same exact time!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog and baby duo who couldn't stop sneezing at the same exact time!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@c.stodd2
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@c.stodd2

