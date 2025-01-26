Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable moment between a baby and a dog has captured millions of hearts online.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a woman's baby lets out a single sneeze, which causes their dog to respond with a series of rapid-fire sneezes immediately!
"The white dog was like dude chill," one viewer wrote.
Another commented, "Allergic to the same thing!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@c.stodd2