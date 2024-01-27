Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2024: DIY ski mask is no match for sock-stealing pup!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a famous TikTok influencer takes doggy fashion to the next level!
Viral Video of the Day
This guy won't be missing a sock anytime soon!
In the clip, popular TikToker influencer @notjuztcamm whips out a pair of scissors and a sock and gets the arts and crafts started.
"the way i started dying when he came back with it on him," one viewer wrote after his work was finally complete.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2024: Man's cackle turns quiet restaurant to hysterical chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2024: Groom-to-be's romantic proposal plan takes a painful turn!
Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2024: Pianist's improv version of Interstellar blows minds on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2024: Influencer takes extreme measures to match hair with dress
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2024: Dog owner takes extreme measures to wake up slumbering pup
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@imjuztcamm