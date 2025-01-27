Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl was trying to record a video of herself ice skating when all of a sudden, someone came into the shot and performed an incredible stunt.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, which managed to rack up over 37 million views, Kai Kathleen records herself skating with her friends.

Then, out of nowhere, an older man quickly takes the spotlight and shows off, leaving viewers stunned.

"I died when I saw half of his body soaked," one viewer wrote.

Another joked, "he's cooler than ill ever be/"

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl was trying to film a cute skating video with her friends when suddenly... an older guy dropped some serious moves!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl was trying to film a cute skating video with her friends when suddenly... an older guy dropped some serious moves!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kaikathleen2
Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain! Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain!
Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking
Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow! Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow!
Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm! Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm!
Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart! Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!
Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 20, 2025: Gender reveal goes terribly wrong in viral TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul! Viral Video of the Day for January 19, 2025: Baby goat stares into your soul!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kaikathleen2

More on Viral Video of the Day: