Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl was trying to record a video of herself ice skating when all of a sudden, someone came into the shot and performed an incredible stunt.

In the clip, which managed to rack up over 37 million views, Kai Kathleen records herself skating with her friends.

Then, out of nowhere, an older man quickly takes the spotlight and shows off, leaving viewers stunned.

"I died when I saw half of his body soaked," one viewer wrote.

Another joked, "he's cooler than ill ever be/"

Check it out: