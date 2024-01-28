Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2024: Basketball hoop crashes girl's jump rope fun!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's jump roping venture takes a sudden halt when something comes crashing onto her.

Viral Video of the Day

Talk about a slam dunk!

In the clip, TikTok user Jakayla Toney is doing her jump roping routine in her backyard, when all of a sudden, a basketball hoop falls directly on top of her!

"i would've let out a tom and jerry scream if that happened to me," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok whose jump roping got cut short by a falling basketball hoop!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rockstar.lesbian
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rockstar.lesbian

