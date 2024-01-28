Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2024: Basketball hoop crashes girl's jump rope fun!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's jump roping venture takes a sudden halt when something comes crashing onto her.
Viral Video of the Day
Talk about a slam dunk!
In the clip, TikTok user Jakayla Toney is doing her jump roping routine in her backyard, when all of a sudden, a basketball hoop falls directly on top of her!
"i would've let out a tom and jerry scream if that happened to me," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rockstar.lesbian