Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog was caught gently rocking her human baby sibling to sleep!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, pup Ellie is seen using her paw to push the baby's rocking chair back and forth, which viewers couldn't believe!
"Dog said 'I gotta do everything in this house,'" one viewer hilariously wrote.
Another joked, "A single mom who works two jobs."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife