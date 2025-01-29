Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man pranked his friend while on a relaxing camping trip in the woods.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Denis approaches the side of their tent, where his friend is inside.

Then he starts to imitate bear sounds and shakes the tent a bit, causing his friend to hilariously do the same from inside the tent.

One viewer jokingly said, "Plot twist there is a bear inside the tent."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who hilariously tricked his friend into thinking a bear was next to his tent.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who hilariously tricked his friend into thinking a bear was next to his tent.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@4229gikisj
Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for January 28, 2025: Golden retriever rocks baby to sleep in awe-inspiring TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater! Viral Video of the Day for January 27, 2025: Girl's TikTok hilariously interrupted by pro ice skater!
Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain! Viral Video of the Day for January 26, 2025: Baby and dog wind up in adorable sneeze chain!
Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking Viral Video of the Day for January 25, 2025: Curious kitten adorably interrupts cake-baking
Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow! Viral Video of the Day for January 24, 2025: Determined cat braves cold weather to play in the snow!
Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm! Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2025: Woman shares cute new "tripping hazard" she found on her farm!
Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold Viral Video of the Day for January 22, 2025: Woman discovers dumped puppies in brutal cold
Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart! Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2025: Couple's marriage ceremony interrupted by massive fart!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@4229gikisj

More on Viral Video of the Day: