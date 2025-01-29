Viral Video of the Day for January 29, 2025: Prankster's bear roar sends friend into absolute hysterics

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man pranked his friend while on a relaxing camping trip in the woods.

In the clip, Denis approaches the side of their tent, where his friend is inside.

Then he starts to imitate bear sounds and shakes the tent a bit, causing his friend to hilariously do the same from inside the tent.

One viewer jokingly said, "Plot twist there is a bear inside the tent."

Check it out: