Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport!

What would you do if you saw someone wearing the same exact outfit as you in a random airport? In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman finds herself in the crazy scenario.

Does this prove we're living in a simulation?

An unbelievable clip shows TikTok user @nataliaaamorales at an airport, standing next to a woman wearing the exact same light-wash jeans, tan or light green hoodie, black jacket, red and white Nikes, and even an identical green backpack.

"I'm convinced the universe can only handle so much data causing patterns to emerge," one clever viewer wrote.



Seriously, though, what are the odds?

Check it out: