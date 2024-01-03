Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

What would you do if you saw someone wearing the same exact outfit as you in a random airport? In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman finds herself in the crazy scenario.

Viral Video of the Day

Does this prove we're living in a simulation?

An unbelievable clip shows TikTok user @nataliaaamorales at an airport, standing next to a woman wearing the exact same light-wash jeans, tan or light green hoodie, black jacket, red and white Nikes, and even an identical green backpack.

"I'm convinced the universe can only handle so much data causing patterns to emerge," one clever viewer wrote.

Seriously, though, what are the odds?

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman finds another wearing the same exact outfit at an airport - down to the same color sneakers and backpack!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman finds another wearing the same exact outfit at an airport - down to the same color sneakers and backpack!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nataliaaamorales
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros! Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros!
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time
Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit! Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit!
Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2023: 13-year-old girl's soulful and fiery voice breaks the internet! Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2023: 13-year-old girl's soulful and fiery voice breaks the internet!
Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2023: Baby gets trapped inside bubble surprise Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2023: Baby gets trapped inside bubble surprise
Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2023: Tiny pup leads the way for horse pal Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2023: Tiny pup leads the way for horse pal
Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2023: Kids' tricked out playhouse outsizes most apartments Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2023: Kids' tricked out playhouse outsizes most apartments

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nataliaaamorales

More on Viral Video of the Day: