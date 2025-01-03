Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2025: Woman discovers terrifying guests scaling her walls

Australia - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman returned home from vacation to find three furry intruders scaling her walls!

In the clip, Alexandra Tuohey recounts her shock upon returning from a week-long vacation.

Walking into her house, she shows viewers what she spotted on the walls of her living room: three massive Huntsman spiders.

"I would literally call the cops lol," one viewer joked.

Another said, "My house would catch fire....aint no way sis."

Check it out: