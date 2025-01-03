Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2025: Woman discovers terrifying guests scaling her walls

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Australia - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman returned home from vacation to find three furry intruders scaling her walls!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Alexandra Tuohey recounts her shock upon returning from a week-long vacation.

Walking into her house, she shows viewers what she spotted on the walls of her living room: three massive Huntsman spiders.

"I would literally call the cops lol," one viewer joked.

Another said, "My house would catch fire....aint no way sis."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who returned home from vacation to discover a horrifying surprise!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who returned home from vacation to discover a horrifying surprise!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexandratuohey
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2025: Dad and daughter have adorable giggling sesh! Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2025: Dad and daughter have adorable giggling sesh!
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2024: Girl accidentally frightens elderly neighbor with angelic sounds Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2024: Girl accidentally frightens elderly neighbor with angelic sounds
Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2024: Christmas carols take hilarious turn with nasty tumble Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2024: Christmas carols take hilarious turn with nasty tumble
Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2024: Girl eats Gingerbread man while staring down performer at Disneyland Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2024: Girl eats Gingerbread man while staring down performer at Disneyland
Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2024: Young street performer surprised with dream Christmas gift! Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2024: Young street performer surprised with dream Christmas gift!
Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2024: Boy hypes up brother's new Christmas iPhone before realizing he got one, too! Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2024: Boy hypes up brother's new Christmas iPhone before realizing he got one, too!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexandratuohey

More on Viral Video of the Day: