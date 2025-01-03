Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2025: Woman discovers terrifying guests scaling her walls
Australia - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman returned home from vacation to find three furry intruders scaling her walls!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Alexandra Tuohey recounts her shock upon returning from a week-long vacation.
Walking into her house, she shows viewers what she spotted on the walls of her living room: three massive Huntsman spiders.
"I would literally call the cops lol," one viewer joked.
Another said, "My house would catch fire....aint no way sis."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alexandratuohey