Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Tampa, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's beach trip turned into a scene straight out of a movie as she noticed something swim up her bikini bottoms!

Viral Video of the Day

As it turns out, the catch of the day was in her swimsuit!

In the clip, the girl immediately screeches out in shock: "I caught a fish in my pants!"

"New fear unlocked," one viewer wrote.

What do you think they ended up naming the little guy?

Find out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captured the moment a girl caught a fish in her pants while swimming at the beach!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ajcoastal

