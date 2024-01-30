Viral Video of the Day for January 30, 2024: Girl goes viral after hilarious fish encounter... in her pants!
Tampa, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's beach trip turned into a scene straight out of a movie as she noticed something swim up her bikini bottoms!
Viral Video of the Day
As it turns out, the catch of the day was in her swimsuit!
In the clip, the girl immediately screeches out in shock: "I caught a fish in my pants!"
"New fear unlocked," one viewer wrote.
What do you think they ended up naming the little guy?
Find out below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ajcoastal