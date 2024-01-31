Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2024: This baby can't stop smiling – even during an X-ray!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mother on Instagram captures her precious infant undergoing a full-body X-ray. Who knew babies could be so chill?

What a strange, but useful, contraption!

In the video, which boasts over 2.5 million views, the little boy sits curiously and happily with his arms in the air. His body is nestled up in an enclosure while the machine does its thing.

"Omg my daughter screamed her head off when she had to have one. I love that this baby is so happy."

The caption reads: "PS… no pneumonia, so yay!" Phew!

Check it out: