Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man follows his fiancée's wish to wear her pumps as he hangs up brand-new curtains.
Luckily, it's a perfect fit!
In the clip, posted by TikTok user @timerimartinez, the man installs the curtains on the top of a small step stool while wearing her sky-high heels.
"Why is he walking in them better than I can," one viewer joked.
Another wrote, "those were made for him."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@timerimartinez