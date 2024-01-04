Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man follows his fiancée's wish to wear her pumps as he hangs up brand-new curtains.

Luckily, it's a perfect fit!

In the clip, posted by TikTok user @timerimartinez, the man installs the curtains on the top of a small step stool while wearing her sky-high heels.

"Why is he walking in them better than I can," one viewer joked.



Another wrote, "those were made for him."

Check it out: