Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2025: Mom and son duo share adorable giggles while shopping!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom and her young son couldn't stop laughing while testing out a fun toy at the store.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Vonnie jumps on a pogo stick while her baby sits and watches intently from the shopping cart.

But he immediately starts belly laughing when mom accidentally trips and almost falls to the ground.

"A baby’s laughter is truly medicine," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and her son who couldn't hold in their laughter while testing out a new toy at the store!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and her son who couldn't hold in their laughter while testing out a new toy at the store!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@immvonniee
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2025: Woman discovers terrifying guests scaling her walls Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2025: Woman discovers terrifying guests scaling her walls
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2025: Dad and daughter have adorable giggling sesh! Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2025: Dad and daughter have adorable giggling sesh!
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2024: Girl accidentally frightens elderly neighbor with angelic sounds Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2024: Girl accidentally frightens elderly neighbor with angelic sounds
Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2024: Christmas carols take hilarious turn with nasty tumble Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2024: Christmas carols take hilarious turn with nasty tumble
Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2024: Girl eats Gingerbread man while staring down performer at Disneyland Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2024: Girl eats Gingerbread man while staring down performer at Disneyland
Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2024: Young street performer surprised with dream Christmas gift! Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2024: Young street performer surprised with dream Christmas gift!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@immvonniee

More on Viral Video of the Day: