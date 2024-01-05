Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young student shows up to her school dressed as an Avatar character, only to find out she may be the only one who got the memo.

Oh well, she still looks blue-tiful!

The viral clip posted by user @evabkat shows what happens when you put in all that effort, only to find out you're the only one who turned up to school in an elaborate costume.

"Not exactly how I wanted to stand out," the caption reads.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who dressed all-out for Halloween at her school, only to be met with a shocking surprise.
