Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2025: Girl's BFF gets creative when she needs some relaxation time
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's best friend helped her decompress with a creative idea that has viewers shook!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, which has racked up over 6 million views, the girl shows off what her best friend did for her during her time of need.
Despite their bathtub faucet being broken, her best friend crafted a makeshift spout from aluminum foil, ingeniously channeling water from the sink to fill the entire tub.
"women are creators and protectors, i’m so glad you have each other," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@joon_bug0