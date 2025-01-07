Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2025: 11-week-old puppy's hilarious antics get TikTok giggling!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny black dog stole viewers' hearts with his hilariously awkward pose.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the toy poodle awkwardly balances half on the couch and half on his human, creating a hysterical moment that viewers couldn't stop laughing at.

"He's establishing dominance," one viewer joked.

"Omg when he lifted his leg i thought he was going to wee," another wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a tiny toy poodle that stole the show on TikTok with his hilariously awkward pose.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charliebrownsmom4
