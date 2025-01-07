Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2025: 11-week-old puppy's hilarious antics get TikTok giggling!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny black dog stole viewers' hearts with his hilariously awkward pose.
In the clip, the toy poodle awkwardly balances half on the couch and half on his human, creating a hysterical moment that viewers couldn't stop laughing at.
"He's establishing dominance," one viewer joked.
"Omg when he lifted his leg i thought he was going to wee," another wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charliebrownsmom4