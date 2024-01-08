Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2024: Boy risks second-degree burns for Chuck E. Cheese pizza!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy reaps the consequences after taking a bite of some sizzling cheese pizza.
Viral Video of the Day
Nothing can stop this little guy from feasting!
In the clip, taken by TikTok user @queenrahkeera, the boy takes a bite of the piping hot slice, not prepared for the amount of heat he is about to experience.
"In his defense... Chuck E. Cheese pizza is GOOD," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@queenrahkeera