Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2024: Boy risks second-degree burns for Chuck E. Cheese pizza!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy reaps the consequences after taking a bite of some sizzling cheese pizza.

Viral Video of the Day

Nothing can stop this little guy from feasting!

In the clip, taken by TikTok user @queenrahkeera, the boy takes a bite of the piping hot slice, not prepared for the amount of heat he is about to experience.

"In his defense... Chuck E. Cheese pizza is GOOD," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who can't resist some cheesy pizza – even when it's smoldering hot!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who can't resist some cheesy pizza – even when it's smoldering hot!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@queenrahkeera
Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents
Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement!
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport! Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport!
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros! Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros!
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@queenrahkeera

More on Viral Video of the Day: