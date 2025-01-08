Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2025: Mom's hilarious "playtime" tactics caught on camera

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom going all in to keep her young child entertained!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikToker and dad Ty Robitaille walks in on his wife putting on a five-star performance for their little boy.

Have you ever seen a dolphin impression done on a toddler bike?

"She skipped scared and went right to embarrassment," one viewer wrote of the mom's reaction to being caught in the act.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who caught his wife performing hilarious antics during their child's playtime!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who caught his wife performing hilarious antics during their child's playtime!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yourethatdad
Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2025: 11-week-old puppy's hilarious antics get TikTok giggling! Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2025: 11-week-old puppy's hilarious antics get TikTok giggling!
Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2025: Man's attempt at impressing girl with trampoline flip goes wrong! Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2025: Man's attempt at impressing girl with trampoline flip goes wrong!
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2025: Girl's BFF gets creative when she needs some relaxation time Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2025: Girl's BFF gets creative when she needs some relaxation time
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2025: Mom and son duo share adorable giggles while shopping! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2025: Mom and son duo share adorable giggles while shopping!
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2025: Woman discovers terrifying guests scaling her walls Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2025: Woman discovers terrifying guests scaling her walls
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2025: Dad and daughter have adorable giggling sesh! Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2025: Dad and daughter have adorable giggling sesh!
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2024: Girl accidentally frightens elderly neighbor with angelic sounds Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2024: Girl accidentally frightens elderly neighbor with angelic sounds

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yourethatdad

More on Viral Video of the Day: