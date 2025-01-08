Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2025: Mom's hilarious "playtime" tactics caught on camera
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom going all in to keep her young child entertained!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, TikToker and dad Ty Robitaille walks in on his wife putting on a five-star performance for their little boy.
Have you ever seen a dolphin impression done on a toddler bike?
"She skipped scared and went right to embarrassment," one viewer wrote of the mom's reaction to being caught in the act.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yourethatdad