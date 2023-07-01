Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2023: Dog's shocking escape from lightning
In today's jaw-dropping Viral Video of the Day, a dog narrowly avoids getting struck by lightning in a miraculous escape!
In a heart-stopping TikTok video, user @mjishername captures a crazy moment when their dog, Archer, avoids a lightning strike!
"When my dog almost got hit by lightning," the onscreen text reads.
The video quickly went viral, captivating viewers with its unexpected twist and the incredible timing that saved Archer from getting hurt.
Check it out:
