Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2023: Dog's shocking escape from lightning

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's jaw-dropping Viral Video of the Day, a dog narrowly avoids getting struck by lightning in a miraculous escape!

Viral Video of the Day

In a heart-stopping TikTok video, user @mjishername captures a crazy moment when their dog, Archer, avoids a lightning strike!

"When my dog almost got hit by lightning," the onscreen text reads.

The video quickly went viral, captivating viewers with its unexpected twist and the incredible timing that saved Archer from getting hurt.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day will leave you in shock with this incredible dog named Archer's fast escape from a lightning strike!
Today's Viral Video of the Day will leave you in shock with this incredible dog named Archer's fast escape from a lightning strike!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mjishername
Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2023: Pool party pup's hilarious hesitation
Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2023: Golden retriever goes from seriousness to smiling in seconds!
Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2023: Lovable goat lady gives a helping hand!
Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2023: Dog shows off most epic trick on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2023: Delightful dog has the most adorable greeting!
Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2023: Moose the bloodhound's lucky day!
Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2023: Puppies unleash pants-biting mayhem!
Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2023: Let sleeping dogs lie

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mjishername

More on Viral Video of the Day: