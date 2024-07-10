Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog shows up at a random Fourth of July party and goes straight for the fireworks!
Viral Video of the Day
Guess someone won't need to read our article on how to help dogs cope with fireworks!
A hilarious clip uploaded by TikToker khx.os shows a "random dog" who decided to join their Fourth of July party, before revealing an unexpected love of fireworks that shocks everyone present!
"PLEASE the way you just screamed as he kept running," one viewer comically noted.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@khx.os