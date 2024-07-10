Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog shows up at a random Fourth of July party and goes straight for the fireworks!

Viral Video of the Day

Guess someone won't need to read our article on how to help dogs cope with fireworks!

A hilarious clip uploaded by TikToker khx.os shows a "random dog" who decided to join their Fourth of July party, before revealing an unexpected love of fireworks that shocks everyone present!

"PLEASE the way you just screamed as he kept running," one viewer comically noted.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious moment when a dog ran up to fireworks during a Fourth of July party!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@khx.os

